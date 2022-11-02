Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 575) “Cultural Differences”

The guys react to the recent sad news of Takeoff’s death (15:18) & the tragic passing of Davido’s three-year old son (46:35). Recapping Diddy’s the weekend (51:45). Next, Michigan vs. Michigan State players fight in the tunnel (1:24:15), Steve Nash getting fired from Brooklyn (1:41:15). Joe gives his “Pray For The Devil” movie review (1:52:44), NFL trade deadline talk (1:54:30), Part of the Show segment (1:57:33), + MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Baby Rose – “Go” Ice | Kodak Black – “300 Blackout” Parks | Smoke DZA (feat. Ransom) – “Top of the Morning” Ish | Eli Derby – “3am”