38 Spesh pays homage to a close relative in his new video, “Can’t Show Love Pt. 2”. Directed by Phresh Vision, 38 Spesh reminisces on his upbringing while mourning the loss of his older brother, Bryan “Loverboy” Harrell, who was tragically shot & killed on October 1. The record is the sequel to his 2016 track “Can’t Show Love”.

Watch the “Can’t Show Love Pt. 2” video below.