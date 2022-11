On what would have been Prodigy’s 48th birthday, his estate celebrates with a new video titled “Angel” featuring Faith Evans. Off of P’s posthumous album The Hegelian Dialectic: The Book Of Heroine. Faith had this to say about the record:

“Prodigy was one of my favorite hip hop artists. More than that, he was a really cool dude. It was my pleasure to be on ‘Angel’ for his Book of Heroine album.”

Watch the “Angel” video below,