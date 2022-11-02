Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 115) Taylor Swift’s Newest Fans

The Swifties are back after a festive Halloween weekend. We open another film review, Pelham 123 (someone on Reddit please make an edit), the guys declare Diddy as the winner of the weekend, oh and Lori Harvey. Meanwhile, North West is running around in MJ’s memorabilia. Rihanna dampens the mood with her new ballad, while SZA continues to avoid accountability. On a more personal note, Mal addresses Math Hoffa…what you mean by that? (Druski voice) Let that sink in. Elon’s sink found its way into Twitter headquarters and sent a few employees packing. The NY teams are back to losing and the Lakers finally get in the W column. Listen in as the guys discuss all of this + more!

