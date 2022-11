Trippie Redd gives fans the official video for his new single “Ain’t Safe” featuring Don Toliver. Directed by Nolan Riddle, the two melodic rappers stunt and through shots at their opps in a strip club full of alien-like dancers. “Ain’t Safe” follows Trippie Redd’s recent two-pack “Save Me Please”/”1st Degree Murder”.

Watch the “Ain’t Safe” video below.