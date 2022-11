38 Spesh is linking up with Harry Fraud for a new collab project titled Beyond Belief, which drops November 18th. The project will feature guest appearances by Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, Benny The Butcher, Jim Jones, Conway The Machine, Ransom, and Elcamino. Here is the first single “Speshal” featuring Stove God Cooks. Spesh and Stove go in kicking their confident bars over the laid back instrumental.

You can stream “Speshal” below.