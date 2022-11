A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie keeps “Ballin” with his latest single off his upcoming album, Me vs. Myself. Produced by Wheezy, Don Cannon, Lee Major, and Sean Momberger, A Boogie speaks on living a lavish lifestyle while staying on point for the opps. “Ballin” follows A Boogie’s previous release “Take Shots” featuring Tory Lanez. Me vs. Myself hits store on December 9th.

You can stream “Ballin” below.