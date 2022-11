Drake and 21 Savage deliver their highly anticipated collab album, Her Loss. Featuring 16 new songs and a lone guest appearance by Travis Scott. Also featuring production by Noah “40” Shebib, Boi-1da, Tay Keith, Metro Boomin, Lil Yachty, Wheezy, Vinylz, OZ, Taz Taylor, The Loud Pack and more.

You can stream Her Loss in its entirety below.