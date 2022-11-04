Album Stream: Various Artists – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From & Inspired By’

With the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set to hit theaters on November 11th, here is the official soundtrack Music From & Inspired By. Produced by film director, Ryan Coogler, along with Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan, the soundtrack was recorded in Los Angeles, Mexico City, Lagos, Nigeria, and London, and features over 40 artists from around the world. Featuring 19 new records and contributions by Rihanna, Tems, Burna Boy, Stormzy, Future, OG DAYV, E-40, Snow Tha Product, Tobe Nwigwe, Fat Nwigwe and many more.

You can stream The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From & Inspired By in its entirety below.