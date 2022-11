Smino reunites with J.Cole for he new single“90 Proof”. Off of his upcoming album, Luv 4 Rent. Over soulful instrumental, Smino vibes with his harmonious hook as Cole World attacks the track with his upper echelon flow. “90 Proof” follows Smino’s previous release “24-8“, which was inspired by Kobe Bryant.

You can stream “90 Proof” below.

***Updated with the official video .***